Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Could This Player On The New York Knicks Become An NBA All-Star?

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRpTJ_0bNMbHv900

The Indiana Pacers had no answer for Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks in their first game of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday afternoon.

The former Kentucky Wildcat who was the 25th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft torched the Pacers for 32 points and eight assists.

The Knicks won the game by a score of 94-86 to grab their first win after losing to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

While it's just Summer League, the performance Quickley had against the Pacers on Monday combined with his impressive rookie season makes for a reasonable question; could he ever be an All-Star?

His rookie season stats: 11.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 38.9% shooting from the three-point range.

Jaw dropping?

Not even close.

That being said, he was far from the first option on a really good Knicks team that was the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 41-31.

He played a vital role as a rookie on a team making the playoffs for the first time since 2013, which also has to count for something.

On top of that, his scoring numbers were still more than solid.

His 11.4 points per game with seventh among all rookies, but none of the other six players that averaged more points than him made the playoffs.

He also scored 20+ points in 11 different games, and 25+ points in five different games.

If he had been on a team that missed the playoffs without Derrick Rose, Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett, he probably would have averaged closer to 17 points per game.

Maybe more.

Sophomore seasons after a surprising rookie season can sometimes be hard to come by, but Quickley proved on Monday against the Pacers he's only getting better.

Comments / 0

AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
513
Followers
2K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Immanuel Quickley
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Julius Randle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Nba Summer League#The Indiana Pacers#The New York Knicks#Nba Summer League#Kentucky Wildcat#Nba Draft#The Toronto Raptors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Knicks Trade Robinson-Earl To Thunder For Jokubaitis, McBride

JULY 30: The trade is now official, the Knicks announced in a press release. JULY 29: The Knicks will send the No. 32 pick to the Thunder for the Nos. 34 and 36 selections, tweets Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Shams Charania of The Athletic adds (via Twitter) that the Knicks will be choosing Villanova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl with the No. 32 pick, and he will then be rerouted to Oklahoma City.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: How Kemba Walker signing impacts the Bulls

It’s no secret that the Chicago Bulls front office has made it their mission to revitalize the team going into this upcoming season. Offseason acquisitions like Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and DeMar DeRozan have not only energized the Bulls’ rabid fanbase but also sent a strong message to the rest of the Eastern Conference that Chicago is no longer interested in rebuilding.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The New York Knicks Starting Lineup Could Make Some Noise In The East Next Season

When the New York Knicks secured a No. 4 seed in the playoffs, the world was shocked. It was enough for Tom Thibodeau to win Coach of the Year because of how shocked the NBA world was. The Knicks hadn’t made the playoffs since 2013. Years of poor choices in free agency, and the draft, led to many years of dismal play.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Victor Oladipo Is The Biggest Loser Of Free Agency After Rejecting $112M From Pacers And $45.2M From Rockets Only To Sign A Veteran's Minimum Deal This Offseason

Victor Oladipo will return to the Miami Heat next season. Oladipo's career has been a bit like a roller coaster over the last few seasons. After his initial trade from Oklahoma City to Indiana, Oladipo took the next step in his career, as he became a superstar for the franchise. Oladipo seemed like the next big thing, as he continued to impress fans and the whole league with his spectacular performances.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NY Knicks: Finding Frank Ntilikina his new home

While everyone is excited about all the new faces that will be joining the NY Knicks, I am a little saddened as this will likely be my last Frank Ntilikina article. The run of the ‘French Prince’ appears to have come to an end. Frank has been one of the...
NBANBC Sports

Jayson Tatum reacts to Celtics' trades, losing Fournier to Knicks

A lot has happened over the last three days while Jayson Tatum was sleeping. The Boston Celtics star is competing for Team USA at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, where he helped the men's national team defeat Spain early Tuesday morning to advance to the semifinals. Back home, his Celtics...

Comments / 0

Community Policy