Navy vet reportedly killed in 'bizarre' lightning strike

A Navy veteran in California was reportedly killed by a lightning strike while hiking in the Sierra Nevada region in late July.

The strike occurred when 37-year-old Nicholas Torchia’s group neared their destination.

Torchia died while waiting for personnel to arrive as the weather kept a helicopter from landing in the area.

A Navy veteran in California was reportedly killed by a lightning strike while hiking in the Sierra Nevada region in late July.

Nicholas Torchia, 37, neared the end of a 10-mile hike when he took cover under a tree due to sudden rainfall, Torchia’s uncle Tom Holbrook told The Bakersfield Californian. Holbrook said he had also stopped for shelter when he heard a blast.

“I feel like I jumped full on,” Holbrook told the paper. “Within seconds, this guy comes running down the trail with no pack on, and he’s running fast. He goes, ‘he’s been hit’ and then we just go, ‘oh crap.’”

“We were almost there to our destination,” Holbrook continued. “That was where the one lightning strike hit, and there was none before and none after. It was bizarre at best.”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The paper reported more than a dozen people came to Torchia’s aid, administering CPR while awaiting emergency units. Torchia died while waiting for personnel to arrive as the weather kept a helicopter from landing in the area.

“His whole life was based on the word, and following the word, and being a Christian man, and he lived up to it,” his mother Kathy Torchia, told the paper. “I’m at peace knowing he went to heaven. I’m at peace about that and comforted by that. But that doesn’t mean I won’t miss him every single moment for the rest of my life, but there’s still consolation in that."

"My belief is that’s what we’re here for is to aim for heaven," Torchia’s mother added. "And he did. He shot right to it.”

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA