HANSON

Thomas Winfield Hanson, 55, of Ronceverte, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital in Beckley.

Born October 6, 1965 in Norco, Louisiana, he was a son of Clara Kay Pierce Duckett of Baton Rouge, LA and the late Rufus Eugene Hanson, Jr.

He was a house painter and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed long trips on his motorcycle with his wife and friends.

Survivors include his wife of over 16 years, Cathy Ann Forren Hanson; two sons, Tyrese Forren and Thomas C. Hanson; two daughters, Tessa Hanson and Tisha Forren; two sisters, Melinda Hale and Tracy Ferguson; and four brothers, Charlie Ferguson, Arthur Orwig, Mark Duckett, and Tim Duckett.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg with Pastor Joey Morgan officiating.

Burial will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Fort Spring.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

The post Thomas Winfield Hanson appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .