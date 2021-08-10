Cancel
(News) We Have Reached “Code Red for Hummanity” Accoridng to UN Report

By Reid Allen
hotradiomaine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA report on climate change is being called a “code red for humanity.” Hundreds of scientists contributed to the United Nations report that says changes in the climate are irreversible. Wild storms and heatwaves are expected to increase. With a projected increase of 1.5 Celsius in global warming in the coming decades, longer warm seasons and shorter cold patterns will affect agriculture and public health. Carbon dioxide is the main culprit of our climate change predicament.

hotradiomaine.com

