Ordinance change could make way for apartments at Carolina Beach

By WWAY News
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(STARNEWS) — A developer is looking to build apartments and commercial space on a Carolina Beach lot once set to be a Harris Teeter. Wilmington-based developer, Cape Fear Four, LLC, has applied for two text amendments to Carolina Beach’s standards and land use plan that — if approved — could clear the way for a mixed use development at 1000 and 906 N. Lake Park Blvd., according to Jeremy Hardison, the planning director for the town of Carolina Beach.

Comments / 2

Comments / 2

