Wells Fargo elects new board chair as Charles Noski plans retirement

The Irving City Council is set to meet behind closed doors Thursday to discuss economic development negotiations regarding Project Falcon. According to sources familiar with the matter, Project Falcon is a code name that Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) has been using locally for at least two years while it looks for office space. It is not uncommon for large companies to use code names during these types of searches. Though the city council work session agenda provides no other information about Project Falcon, sources familiar with the matter say Wells Fargo is looking for a build-to-suit site that could accommodate a few hundred thousand square feet. A footprint this large could mean thousands of employees.