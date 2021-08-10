Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Wells Fargo elects new board chair as Charles Noski plans retirement

By Polo Rocha
American Banker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWells Fargo Chairman Charles Noski is retiring, and he will be succeeded by an industry veteran with ties to CEO Charlie Scharf. The megabank’s board of directors has elected Steven Black as its new chairman, according to a company announcement Tuesday. Wells continues to work through an array of regulatory troubles, and Black is slated to become the company’s fifth board chair in as many years.

www.americanbanker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Noski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Board Chair#Board Of Directors#Citigroup#Wells Fargo#Bregal Investments#Jpmorgan Chase#Bank Of New York Mellon#Black#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businesssouthjerseylocalnews.com

Liberty Bell Bank names Liz Thomas to advisory board

EVESHAM >> John W. Breda, President and CEO of Liberty Bell Bank, A Division of The Bank of Delmarva, along with John Herring, New Jersey Market President of Liberty Bell Bank recently announced the addition of Liz Thomas, Co-founder and CEO of Thomas/Boyd Communications, to its Advisory Board. “We are...
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Credit Suisse appoints new chief of staff, calls EGM for two non-execs

Credit Suisse has named Christian Egli Kehrle as chief of staff and head of office for its chief executive Thomas Gottstein, and also proposed two non-executive directors. Kehrle was previously the chief financial officer for Neue Aargauer Bank - a wholly owned subsidiary of Credit Suisse, having worked for the Zurich-headquartered bank for more than 22 years.
Businessaithority.com

Drips Completes Financing With Wells Fargo Capital Finance

Drips continues to add credibility and resources to its company, having secured multiple investments in 2021 that will drive product innovation and expansion. Drips, the founders of Conversational Texting, announced that, concurrently with its previously announced growth investment, they established a credit facility with Wells Fargo Capital Finance’s Technology Finance group.
Businessmetroatlantaceo.com

Acuity Brands Announces Retirement of Peter C. Browning and Election of Mark J. Sachleben to the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (the “Company”) announced today the retirement of Peter C. Browning from the Board and the election of Mark J. Sachleben as a member of the Board, both effective as of August 6, 2021. Mr. Sachleben will serve for a term that will expire at the Company’s next annual meeting of stockholders.
StocksInvestorPlace

Bank on Wells Fargo Stock for Delightful Dividends and More

If you’re in the market for an investment that could last for generations, I invite you to consider Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) stock. It’s a banking giant that seems to respect the WFC stockholders – even if Wells Fargo’s reputation with its customers isn’t perfect. You may have heard allegations about...
Fort Myers, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Bank promotes official to VP of lending role

FORT MYERS — Sanibel Captiva Community Bank has promoted Rudi Hamer to vice president, commercial lending officer and commercial relationship manager. Hamer will be based at of the bank’s Operations Center, 9311 College Parkway, Fort Myers, according to a statement. She’s responsible for originating commercial loans and developing new commercial relationships, the release adds.
Atlanta, GAGriffin Daily News

Smith elected Vice Chair of Leadership of GBA Board of Directors

ATLANTA — Kelly Smith, senior vice president of First National Bank of Griffin, has been elected by his peers in the state as vice chair of the Leadership GBA Board of Directors. Leadership GBA supports the advancement of career bankers by providing leadership development training, serving as a forum through...
San Francisco, CAbizjournals

U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo pushing back return-to-office plans

Employees are starting to find out they'll be working remotely for a while longer because of the Covid-19 Delta variant. San Francisco-based Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) joined Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp in pushing back its timeline of when workers will be expected to return. Wells Fargo & Co. told its employees on Thursday that it's extending its work-from-home policy until Oct. 4. Wells Fargo previously expected many employees back in the office in some capacity on Sept. 7.
Small BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Wells Fargo Image (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Today, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) - Get Report announced it received the 2021 Apex Award and the 2021 Gramercy Banking and Credit Union Award in honor of its online Small Business Resource Center, which debuted in July 2020 to help small business owners amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This press...
Businessmogreenway.com

US Cannabis Council elects Akerna CEO, Jessica Billingsley, as Board Chair

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), an enterprise software, leading compliance technology provider, and developer of the cannabis industry’s first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), today announces Jessica Billingsley, the company’s co-founder, CEO, and Chair of the Board, has been elected Chair of the US Cannabis Council (USCC), a coalition of leading cannabis companies and advocates working to end federal cannabis prohibition in the US.
Marketsbitcoin.com

Wells Fargo Starts Offering Crypto Investments to Clients

Wells Fargo, one of the largest wealth managers in the U.S., has reportedly started offering crypto investments to its wealth management clients. A spokesperson for American financial services company Wells Fargo reportedly confirmed to Business Insider Friday that the company has started offering cryptocurrency exposure to its wealth management clients.
Irving, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Where in Irving-Las Colinas could Wells Fargo be planning a big office?

The Irving City Council is set to meet behind closed doors Thursday to discuss economic development negotiations regarding Project Falcon. According to sources familiar with the matter, Project Falcon is a code name that Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) has been using locally for at least two years while it looks for office space. It is not uncommon for large companies to use code names during these types of searches. Though the city council work session agenda provides no other information about Project Falcon, sources familiar with the matter say Wells Fargo is looking for a build-to-suit site that could accommodate a few hundred thousand square feet. A footprint this large could mean thousands of employees.
Businessmartechseries.com

Customer-Focused C-Suite Appointments Bolster DataRobot’s Executive Leadership Team

DataRobot announced three key additions to its executive leadership bench, welcoming Sirisha Kadamalakalva as the company’s first Chief Strategy Officer and Steve Jenner, who steps into the role of Chief Customer Officer. DataRobot veteran Jay Schuren has been elevated from SVP of Customer Success and Enablement to Chief Data Science Officer, representing the deep talent of renowned data scientists across the company.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Bagatelle Appoints Ramit Shakdher as Chief Operating Officer

Bagatelle International has named Ramit Shakdher as chief operating officer, a new post for the company. Most recently, Shakdher was vice president of production at One Jeanswear Group, where he worked for more than eight years. At Bagatelle, he reports to Michael Litvack, chief executive officer, and will be based...

Comments / 0

Community Policy