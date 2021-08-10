Wells Fargo elects new board chair as Charles Noski plans retirement
Wells Fargo Chairman Charles Noski is retiring, and he will be succeeded by an industry veteran with ties to CEO Charlie Scharf. The megabank’s board of directors has elected Steven Black as its new chairman, according to a company announcement Tuesday. Wells continues to work through an array of regulatory troubles, and Black is slated to become the company’s fifth board chair in as many years.www.americanbanker.com
