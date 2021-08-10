Cancel
Anniston, AL

Anniston Police Charge Man with Murder in Connection with Sunday Shooting Incident

By Marc Summers
weisradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnniston Police have charged a man with murder following a shooting Sunday night. Lt. Tim Suits of the Anniston Police Department said Larryl J. Gaston, 56, of Anniston, has been charged with the murder of Antonio D. Williams, age 38, also of Anniston. Sunday night at about 7:00 officers responded to Constantine Apartments at 316 Elm Street in the wake of a report being called in regarding a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, police found Williams wounded and lying on the ground near a parking lot. He was transported to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center by ambulance where he later died. Gaston was soon located and taken into custody.

