BELMONT (CBS) – A seven-story condo building in Belmont was evacuated Friday afternoon after an engineering assessment found it had cracks on the upper floors. “I just looked up and I just noticed that it had gotten larger,” a resident named Kurra said. “It’s an old building so I just feel like had they been on top of it for all these years we wouldn’t be here.” Kurra notified her landlord of the crack in her sixth-floor ceiling in late July. Engineers came to inspect the building at 125 Trapelo Road, and on Friday, they deemed it unsafe, recommending everyone evacuate. Crack...