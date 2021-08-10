Hansell Back on the Job as Chief, Manker to Take Leave of Absence to Focus on Health

The Village of South Jacksonville has a full-time Chief of Police again, while the Village Mayor is stepping away for a bit. The Village of South Jacksonville Board of Trustees met in special session last night for two meetings. The first was called by Village Mayor Tyson Manker for 5:45 pm with two items under the Mayor’s Report, the issuance of Mayoral Order 02-2021 instructing that the United States Pledge of Allegiance would be recited at the beginning of every meeting.