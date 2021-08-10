LaHood Looking Forward to Voting On Massive Federal Infrastructure Bill

A Central Illinois Republican Congressman is on board with the idea that the Senate’s infrastructure bill needs to come to the state soon. 18th District Congressman Darin LaHood says that the currently $1 Trillion bill is inching forward in the senior chamber: “We need infrastructure. If you look at the vote – they’ve got a series of votes in the Senate – they’ve gotten upwards of 18-20 Republicans to support it. Listen, I think it’s on a good gliding path to passage in the Senate. Of course, it will come over to the House then. I look forward to seeing the bill as it comes over. We need infrastructure. Central Illinois is predicated on good infrastructure for our farmers, for our businesses, for our citizens, and this is something that’s long overdue. I don’t think anyone can drive around the state and not run into a pothole and not have anxiety about popping a tire or tearing up their car.”