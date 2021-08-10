Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

LaHood Looking Forward to Voting On Massive Federal Infrastructure Bill

wlds.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Central Illinois Republican Congressman is on board with the idea that the Senate’s infrastructure bill needs to come to the state soon. 18th District Congressman Darin LaHood says that the currently $1 Trillion bill is inching forward in the senior chamber: “We need infrastructure. If you look at the vote – they’ve got a series of votes in the Senate – they’ve gotten upwards of 18-20 Republicans to support it. Listen, I think it’s on a good gliding path to passage in the Senate. Of course, it will come over to the House then. I look forward to seeing the bill as it comes over. We need infrastructure. Central Illinois is predicated on good infrastructure for our farmers, for our businesses, for our citizens, and this is something that’s long overdue. I don’t think anyone can drive around the state and not run into a pothole and not have anxiety about popping a tire or tearing up their car.”

wlds.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darin Lahood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Republicans#House#Democrats#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsAugusta Free Press

Infrastructure package makes its way through Congress

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. American farmers and agribusinesses are positioned to be more competitive in the global economy with the U.S. Senate’s Aug. 10 passage of President Joe Biden’s bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The nearly $1 trillion plan is intended to rebuild roads and...
Mississippi Stateleecountycourier.net

Bipartisan infrastructure bill, its effect on Mississippi

Last week, the United States Senate took bold steps to provide significant funding for roads, bridges, water & sewer, broadband and other vital forms of infrastructure. We believe Senator Wicker deserves thanks for his vote to provide approximately $3.6 billion to the state of Mississippi specifically for its road and bridge infrastructure needs.
Congress & CourtsColumbus Telegram

Democrats’ reckless spending plan

The U.S. Senate recently voted on a massive, $3.5 trillion spending measure that has a lot in common with the most extreme parts of today’s Democratic Party: It is radical, reckless, and has no plan to pay for what it proposes. One of my Democratic colleagues said that “the Green...
Peoria, ILwglt.org

LaHood Looks To Protect Funding For Nursing Schools

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood wants to prevent a funding recall that could deliver a financial blow to hospital-based nursing programs like the one at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. The Peoria Republican has co-sponsored a bill that would stop the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) from reclaiming close to...
Columbia, SCcounton2.com

SCDOT says it would ‘greatly benefit’ from federal infrastructure bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department is Transportation says it will ‘greatly benefit’ from a new bipartisan infrastructure bill that was recently passed by the U.S. Senate. Funding would help SCDOT’s efforts to improve the state’s infrastructure and will integrate with their 10-year plan to upgrade the state’s...
TrafficRoll Call Online

DeFazio looks to try again on his progressive transportation agenda

House Transportation and Infrastructure Chair Peter A. DeFazio was once deeply skeptical of the budget reconciliation process. But now, that process may present his best shot at effecting the “transformative” change the Oregon Democrat wants in transportation policy. After a bipartisan group of senators largely ignored his $767 billion, five-year...
wlds.com

McClure TRS Bill Signed, House Parent Bill Vetoed

A bill sponsored by a local Senator was signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker yesterday. Senate Bill 1646 amends the Teacher Pension Code to allow a member to establish optional credit for up to 2 years of service as a teacher or administrator employed by a private school recognized by the Illinois State Board of Education and pays for that service. The bill allows members to apply until June 30, 2023. It also ensures that teachers are not penalized for the increased salaries they earn as a result of teaching additional summer school offerings that districts are providing to address the learning loss resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy