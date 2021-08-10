Cancel
Lansing, MI

Remains buried of WWII pilot from Lansing who died in 1943

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The remains of a World War II pilot from Lansing who died in 1943 when the military aircraft he was flying crashed during combat over New Guinea have been laid to rest next to his parents.

U.S. Army Air Force First Lt. Robert Parker’s remains were buried Monday at Deepdale Memorial Cemetery, with many of his nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren in attendance.

“So many people are here. Unfortunately, not his folks. I would have loved it if they had been here because they were heartbroken,” Jane Moore, a niece of Parker’s, told The Detroit News.

Parker was 23 and a pilot with the 35th Fighter Squadron, 8th Fighter Group, when the P-40N Warhawk he was flying on a patrol mission crashed on Nov. 15, 1943, when Japanese aircraft swarmed his plane and others over New Guinea.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Parker’s plane could not be found during an aerial search and he was initially declared missing in action and presumed to be dead a year later.

In May 2019, nine years after third-party investigators found a portion of a P-40 tail and part of a tail number matching Parker’s plane, staff with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency obtained human remains and pieces of the aircraft from the crash site.

Investigators then used dental, anthropological, DNA analysis and other means to determine that the remains were of Parker.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

