Black Lives Matter in Europe: What remains of the movement?
The violent death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, sparked protests across the U.S. that soon after spilled over into Europe and other regions of the world. Under the slogan "Black Lives Matter" (BLM), a worldwide protest movement formed after Floyd's death to demonstrate against racism and police violence. How did the protests form in Europe? Who were the organizers in the countries, and what remains of the movement—especially after the conviction of Floyd's murderer?phys.org
Comments / 0