Black Lives Matter in Europe: What remains of the movement?

Conservatives in the U.S. have been attacking Critical Race Theory (CRT), or what they think is Critical Race Theory, everywhere from angry school board meetings to the halls of Congress. The progressive press has been deriding these critics for not knowing what CRT is, but these attacks, which are not really about CRT, are widespread and dangerous. They go to the heart of our country’s relationship to racism, threatens efforts toward racial justice, and fundamentally seek to interfere at all levels with teaching an honest account of our history.