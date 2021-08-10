US Coast Guard Repatriates 29 Cuban Migrants

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The US Coast Guard announced Tuesday it has repatriated 29 Cubans to the island, following four interdictions off the Florida Keys.

Coast Guard officials said an Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement flight crew and a law enforcement team from Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr intercepted a vessel with 20 people aboard near Cuban waters.

Officials said one migrant was determined to have a valid manifestation of fear and had been transferred to the proper authorities.

“Taking to the seas in a less than sea-worthy vessel is dangerous and can result in loss of life,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mario Gil, Coast Guard Liaison officer, Cuba.

Since Oct, 1, 2020, the Coast Guard said crews have interdicted 648 Cubans compared to:

• 5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

• 1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

• 259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

• 313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

• 49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020