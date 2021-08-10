The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

When Jan, Brent and I decided at the end of 1985 to start a newspaper with our collective industry experience limited to Brent’s high-school paper route, we had to figure things out the hard way. We ranged in age from nineteen to twenty-four, I had a demanding full-time job, Jan was taking care of our four-year-old-daughter and had just graduated from the University of Chicago, and Brent was in his second year undergraduate studies at the same school. In spite of our lack of experience or even time, we gave ourselves just three months to launch our project, so we had to learn as much from the experience of others as quickly as we could. First, we brought on Frank Luby, a former editor of the University of Chicago Maroon who had just graduated and had not yet embarked on a career, to help us, since he had experience, comparatively speaking. And we read a book, its title and author long forgotten, about “how to start a newspaper” that was oriented toward a much different kind of community than the inner-city neighborhood we were going to cover, but it still had plenty of helpful information for the beginner. And, finally, we studied the publications that we admired, in hopes of achieving some of what we thought was the best about their work.