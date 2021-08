Like most farmers, Mac Stone thinks about the future when he looks out over his acreage. But he’s not just planning for the harvest. He’s thinking generations ahead. “We brought this farm back from conventional tobacco by transitioning to organic more than 25 years ago,” he says. “Everything we’ve done since then has been about creating a diverse operation and improving soil health. This is a sixth-generation farm: We want it to be even better for the ones farming it next.”