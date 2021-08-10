Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Atomic nuclei and leptons: Milestone reached in the calculation of cross sections

By Universitaet Mainz
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team in the PRISMA+ cluster of excellence at the Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz succeeded in computing how atomic nuclei of the Calcium element behave in collisions with electrons. Results agree very well with available experimental data. For the first time, a calculation based on a fundamental theory is capable of correctly describing experiments for a nucleus as heavy as Calcium. Of particular relevance is the potential that such calculations could have in the future to interpret neutrino experiments. The renowned journal Physical Review Letters reports on the achieved milestone in its current volume.

phys.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atomic#Lepton#Research Program#Earth#Neutrinos#Dune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

Emergent symplectic symmetry in atomic nuclei: Ab initio symmetry-adapted no-core shell model

Exact symmetry and symmetry-breaking phenomena play a key role in gaining a better understanding of the physics of many-particle systems, from quarks and atomic nuclei, through molecules and galaxies. In nuclei, exact and dominant symmetries such as rotational invariance, parity, and charge independence have been clearly established. Beyond such symmetries, the nature of nuclear dynamics appears to exhibit a high degree of complexity, and only now, we show the fundamental role of an emergent approximate symmetry in nuclei, the symplectic Sp(3,R) symmetry, as clearly unveiled from ab initio studies that start from realistic interactions. In this article, we detail and enhance our recent findings presented in Physical Review Letters 124 (2020) 042501, that establish Sp(3,R) as a remarkably good symmetry of the strong interaction, and point to the predominance of a few equilibrium nuclear shapes (deformed or not) with associated vibrations and rotations that preserve the symplectic Sp(3,R) symmetry. Specifically, we find that the structure of nuclei below the calcium region in their ground state, as well as in their low-lying excited states and giant resonances, respects this symmetry at the 60-80% level.
MathematicsPhys.org

Modeling uncovers an 'atomic waltz' for atom manipulation

Researchers at the University of Vienna's Faculty of Physics in collaboration with colleagues from the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the U.S. have uncovered a non-destructive mechanism to manipulate donor impurities within silicon using focused electron irradiation. In this novel indirect exchange process not one but two neighboring silicon atoms are involved in a coordinated atomic "waltz," which may open a path for the fabrication of solid-state qubits. The results have been published in the Journal of Physical Chemistry.
PhysicsAPS physics

Jamming of bidisperse frictional spheres

By generalizing a geometric argument for frictionless spheres, a model is proposed for the jamming density. of mechanically stable packings of bidisperse, frictional spheres. The monodisperse,. μ. s. -dependent jamming density. ϕ. J. mono. (. μ. s. ) is the only input required in the model, where. μ. s. is...
ChemistryNewswise

Patterning Silicon at the One Nanometer Scale

Researchers have developed an innovative technique for creating nanomaterials. These are materials only atoms wide. They draw on nanoscience to allow scientists to control their construction and behavior. The new electron beam nanofabrication technique is called plasmon engineering. It achieves unprecedented near-atomic scale control of patterning in silicon. Structures built using this approach produce record-high tuning of electro-optical properties.
ChemistryPhys.org

Induced-fit adsorbent for acetylene

We often say that a substrate fits into its enzyme like a key in a lock, but this metaphor is imperfect. Substrate binding can also change the lock (the structure of the enzyme) to induce a perfect fit. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, an international team of researchers has now introduced a non-biological, crystalline material that demonstrates induced-fit binding behavior when it highly selectively takes up acetylene (C2H2) into its pores.
PhysicsAPS physics

Spatial coherence of light emitted by thermalized ensembles of emitters coupled to surface waves

It has been discovered experimentally that light emitted by layers of photoexcited dye molecules or quantum dots deposited on metallic thin films is spatially coherent. Identifying the physical origin of this spatial coherence is a difficult task in the absence of a systematic procedure to model theoretically the field correlation function of the photoluminescence. The presence of strong coupling and the presence of delocalized plasmonic modes have been considered as possible candidates to explain the origin of the spatial coherence. Here, we use a general coherence-absorption relation recently derived to address this question.
PhysicsAPS physics

Z3 Quantum Double in a Superconducting Wire Array

We show that a Z 3 quantum double can be realized in an array of superconducting wires coupled via Josephson junctions. With a suitably chosen magnetic flux threading the system, the interwire Josephson couplings take the form of a complex Hadamard matrix, which possesses combinatorial gauge symmetry—a local. Z. 3.
SciencePhys.org

A fast, accurate system for quickly solving stubborn RNA structures

The single-stranded genetic material RNA is best known for guiding the assembly of proteins in our cells and carrying the genetic code for viruses like SARS-CoV-2 and HIV. But 40 years ago, scientists discovered another hidden talent: It can catalyze chemical reactions in the cell, including snipping and joining RNA strands. This gave new momentum to the idea that RNA was the driving force behind the evolution of large molecules that ultimately led to life.
ChemistryScience Now

Accelerating computational discovery of porous solids through improved navigation of energy-structure-function maps

While energy-structure-function (ESF) maps are a powerful new tool for in silico materials design, the cost of acquiring an ESF map for many properties is too high for routine integration into high-throughput virtual screening workflows. Here, we propose the next evolution of the ESF map. This uses parallel Bayesian optimization to selectively acquire energy and property data, generating the same levels of insight at a fraction of the computational cost. We use this approach to obtain a two orders of magnitude speedup on an ESF study that focused on the discovery of molecular crystals for methane capture, saving more than 500,000 central processing unit hours from the original protocol. By accelerating the acquisition of insight from ESF maps, we pave the way for the use of these maps in automated ultrahigh-throughput screening pipelines by greatly reducing the opportunity risk associated with the choice of system to calculate.
ComputersPhys.org

The best of both worlds: Combining classical and quantum systems to meet supercomputing demands

Quantum entanglement is one of the most fundamental and intriguing phenomena in nature. Recent research on entanglement has proven to be a valuable resource for quantum communication and information processing. Now, scientists from Japan have discovered a stable quantum entangled state of two protons on a silicon surface, opening doors to an organic union of classical and quantum computing platforms and potentially strengthening the future of quantum technology.
SciencePhys.org

Discovery of a subset of human short introns spliced out by a distinct mechanism

Protein-coding genes carry the blueprint for protein production. In higher organisms, however, most of the coding-gene transcripts, or pre-mRNAs, are separated by non-coding sequences called "introns," which must be cut out or "spliced" to make mature mRNA that can be translated into protein. Human pre-mRNA introns vary extensively in their...
PhysicsPhysics World

X-ray technique sheds fresh light on correlated metals

Researchers at the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) in Switzerland and the Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL) in the US have employed an advanced X-ray spectroscopy technique to study the complex electronic properties of so-called correlated metals for the first time. Their findings could help us better understand quantum materials such as magnets, multiferroics and unconventional superconductors.
SciencePhys.org

Why boiling droplets can race across hot oily surfaces

When you're frying something in a skillet and some droplets of water fall into the pan, you may have noticed those droplets skittering around on top of the film of hot oil. Now, that seemingly trivial phenomenon has been analyzed and understood for the first time by researchers at MIT—and may have important implications for microfluidic devices, heat transfer systems, and other useful functions.
ChemistryPhys.org

Shielding ultracold molecules with microwaves

Ultracold molecules are promising for applications in new quantum technologies. Unfortunately, these molecules are destroyed upon colliding with each other. Researchers at Harvard University, MIT, Korea University and Radboud University have demonstrated that these collisional losses can be prevented by guiding the interaction between molecules using microwaves in such a way that they repel each other and, therefore, do not come close to each other during collisions. Their paper will be published in Science on 13 August.
IndustryPhys.org

Material and coating process to protect ceramic parts

Post-pandemic vacation travel was among the biggest stories of summer 2021, raising questions about air travel's contribution to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change. According to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute, 710 million tons of global carbon dioxide came from commercial aviation in 2013. By 2017, that number reached 860 million tons, a 21% increase in four years. By 2018, it climbed to 905 million tons, 2.4% of total CO2 emissions.
PhysicsNature.com

Publisher Correction: Optical quantum technologies with hexagonal boron nitride single photon sources

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-90804-4, published online 10 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Affiliation 1 was incorrectly given as ‘Center for Nanotechnology Research/Department of Micro and Nanoelectronics, School of Electronics Engineering, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, Tamil Nadu, 632014, India’. The correct affiliation is listed below:
SciencePhys.org

Neutrons help measure cell membrane viscosity—and reveal its basis

We now have a clearer picture of the lightning-fast molecular dance occurring within the membrane that encloses each cell in our body, revealed in part by neutron beams at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The findings may have applications in drug development, and they also address long-standing fundamental mysteries about why cell membranes move as they do.

Comments / 0

Community Policy