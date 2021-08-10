Pokémon TCG: Ancient Mew Promotional Card On Auction At Heritage
Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that is focused primarily on auctions revolving around comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectible items, has put a rare graded copy of Ancient Mew from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! Pokémon fans may remember this card as one of the earlier promotional cards given out by Wizards of the Coast for the second Pokémon movie: Pokémon the Movie 2000, also known as The Power Of One. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, August 10th, at 7:50 PM Central Time (or 8:50 PM Eastern Time) to attempt to stake a claim on this elusive Pokémon TCG relic!bleedingcool.com
