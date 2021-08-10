Most Influential Women: Dr. Alyssa B. Chapital, Mayo Clinic Hospital

Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2021, including Alyssa B. Chapital, MD, PhD, MBA, medical director at Mayo Clinic Hospital. In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2021 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2021 dinner and reception.