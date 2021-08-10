Cancel
'They're too young right now': Group of Dist. 303 parents, students rally against mask mandate

Cover picture for the articleSt. Charles Unit District 303 parent Brittany Fuller believes she should have a say over whether her young children wear masks when they go back to school. Holding up signs that said "Unmask Our Children" and "No Masks! Let Us Breathe," Fuller was among a group of District 303 parents and children on Monday protesting the district's decision to abide by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's executive order mandating that masks be worn indoors by all teachers, staffers, students and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

