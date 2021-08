In a now-viral TikTok video, one renter shared the "hilarious" reasons why she did not receive her renting deposit back from a property she recently vacated. TikTok user Matilda, who goes by the handle Matildaaahh2001 on the social media platform, alleged that she did not receive her deposit for a single pea that was left behind in the freezer and a small piece of paper that remained on the floor. While some believed she and her flatmates should have done a more thorough job of cleaning up, others felt like withholding the renters' full deposit for such minor clean-up jobs was rather unreasonable, LadBible reports.