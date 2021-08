ATLANTA — A prosecutor on Friday announced the indictment of two alleged gang members on charges related to the shooting death last year of an 8-year-old girl in Atlanta. Secoriea Turner was killed July 4, 2020, while riding in an SUV with her mother and her mother’s friend near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, had been killed by a white police officer just weeks earlier.