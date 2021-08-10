Cancel
Garfield County, MT

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 09:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...West then Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

