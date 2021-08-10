2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Will Feature A Coil Spring Rear Suspension
In the long lead up to the official reveal of the 2022 Toyota Tundra, we’ve been treated to a host of teasers, including the very first official picture of the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro and its “iForce Max” engine badge, a partial photo of the pickup’s revised interior, and just a touch of the trucks’ full-length sliding rear window. Now, a couple of photos and a video of the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro suspension have been released, and they reveal some very interesting new features present on the rugged off-road pickup.fordauthority.com
