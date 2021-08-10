2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Will Feature A Coil Spring Rear Suspension

The Dodge Challenger has become an incredibly popular car in the American automotive community. Years of intense striving to be the best of the best in performance has put Dodge at the forefront of innovation and technological advancement. This insane transition from a period of producing ugly underpowered economy cars to being the manufacturer of some of the world's fastest muscle and sports cars has gained the brand a cult-like following. Unlike other brands, this following is largely agreed to be 100-percent justified. The Hellcat especially is an incredible car, being an affordable 707-horsepower monster. So it's even more amazing to see that this increase in popularity for Dodge and the Hellcat has bred a lot of competition as well.