2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Will Feature A Coil Spring Rear Suspension

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the long lead up to the official reveal of the 2022 Toyota Tundra, we’ve been treated to a host of teasers, including the very first official picture of the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro and its “iForce Max” engine badge, a partial photo of the pickup’s revised interior, and just a touch of the trucks’ full-length sliding rear window. Now, a couple of photos and a video of the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro suspension have been released, and they reveal some very interesting new features present on the rugged off-road pickup.

We've seriously run through the entire set of human emotions at this point as Toyota's slow-roll of 2022 Tundra teasers continues. So far, we were first given a teaser view of the front of the new 2022 Tundra, then the whole thing leaked and Toyota gave up a full image of the 2022 Tundra TRD Pro. Next, the folks at Toyota teased us with a single shot of the Tundra's new iForce Max engine cover, followed by a group of interior photos. All these teasers so far have featured a TRD Pro model.

