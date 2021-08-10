A Few Notes on PTC6 Before Advisory Time

THIS WEEKEND: Today looks to be your typical late summer day in Central Alabama as we’ll have partly sunny skies with scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening hours. As of 10:50 am, there is a clean sweep on radar and temperatures were already well up in the 80s. All of the area will have a decent chance for scattered showers and storms, but the highest coverage will take place over the northern half of the area. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to the mid 90s. A few lingering showers can be expected as we move into the late night hours, but all of the activity should dissipate well before midnight. We’ll be left with partly to mostly clear skies, except for some patchy dense fog in some locations. Lows will be in the lower to mid 70s.