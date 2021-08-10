Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

A Few Notes on PTC6 Before Advisory Time

By Bill Murray
alabamawx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOAA Hurricane Hunters are finding a good bit of tropical storm force winds on the north side of Potential Tropical Cyclone 6, but has it found enough of a center for it to be named a tropical storm? We will find out in the next few minutes. Convection continues to...

www.alabamawx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Murray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#National Hurricane Center#Wind Shear#Extreme Weather#Noaa Hurricane Hunters#The Weather Factory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Mahoning Matters

70% chance of La Niña winter, forecasters say. What does that mean for your state?

Be on the lookout, weather watchers: There’s a 70% chance that La Niña may return between November and January, forecasters predict. That means the nation’s southern tier, which stretches from Southern California to the Gulf Coast states, could experience a warm and dry winter, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center.
Alabama Statealabamawx.com

Showers and Storms Over Central Alabama

Showers and storms have formed tonight in a moistening atmosphere that is feeling the effects of an upper trough to the north. It is all being helped by boundaries coming northward from earlier storms over South Central Alabama. At this hour, the storms are over several parts of Central Alabama,...
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tropical Storm Grace shifts west with most of Florida out of cone

Tropical Storm Grace, which formed early Saturday morning in the Atlantic Ocean, remained a minimum-strength tropical storm at 8 a.m., as its forecast track jogged west, putting all of Broward County, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach County outside the east side of the cone for now. Southwest portions of Florida including Naples and the Florida Keys are in the potential forecast track of Tropical ...
EnvironmentFort Worth Star-Telegram

Tropical Storm Grace forms; Fred now a tropical wave

Tropical Storm Grace formed Saturday morning in the Atlantic Ocean and grew stronger, while Fred weakened into a tropical wave as it headed into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Both systems were expected to bring heavy rain and flooding. Fred, which was once a tropical storm, could regain such strength on Sunday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Environmentalabamawx.com

Already Getting Hot Out There at Midday; Fred & Grace Keeps The Tropics Busy

THIS WEEKEND: Today looks to be your typical late summer day in Central Alabama as we’ll have partly sunny skies with scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening hours. As of 10:50 am, there is a clean sweep on radar and temperatures were already well up in the 80s. All of the area will have a decent chance for scattered showers and storms, but the highest coverage will take place over the northern half of the area. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to the mid 90s. A few lingering showers can be expected as we move into the late night hours, but all of the activity should dissipate well before midnight. We’ll be left with partly to mostly clear skies, except for some patchy dense fog in some locations. Lows will be in the lower to mid 70s.
Environmentalabamawx.com

7 am Advisory on Grace: Disorganized Tropical Storm Passing St. Croix

Tropical Storm Grace Intermediate Advisory Number 8A. …DISORGANIZED GRACE CONTINUES MOVING WEST-NORTHWESTWARD OVER THE. PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 16 MPH…26 KM/H. MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1010 MB…29.83 INCHES. WATCHES AND WARNINGS. ——————– CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:. The Tropical Storm Warnings for Saba and Sint Eustatius have been. discontinued. The Tropical...
Environmentalabamawx.com

An Early Morning Look at Fred

A tropical storm watch has been issued from the Alabama/Florida border to the Ochlockonee River, Florida, south of Tallahassee. There are signs this morning that Fred is re-organizing into a tropical storm west of Key West. The forecast track has been shifted just a little east to indicate a landfall...

Comments / 0

Community Policy