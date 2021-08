Ford Brazil is currently slimming down its operations, shuttering several plants, and embarking on a plan that will see the region rely more on imported models after taking a whopping $12 billion loss to Ford’s bottom line over the past decade or so. And as Ford Authority previously reported, it’s had to destroy unfinished vehicles in the process. As part of this plan, Ford is also shuttering Troller, its subsidiary that produced the Troller T4, a two-door off-road oriented vehicle that utilized the Ford T6 Platform. Previously, there was hope that another company would scoop up both the rights to the Troller brand and the T4 itself, but according to various Brazilian media outlets, Ford decided to change the terms of the deal, an alteration that will ensure its cancellation later on in 2021.