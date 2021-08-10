DELTA VARIANT HAS FAMILIES CONSIDERING TUITION INSURANCE IN CASE STUDENT UNEXPECTEDLY WITHDRAWS FROM SCHOOL

GradGuard’s tuition insurance first and only program to cover COVID-19 and mental health conditions nationwide; provides financial safety net when schools don’t. PHOENIX (August 10, 2021): Nationwide, college families are once again finding themselves evaluating the ever-changing updates on how schools will protect students from Coronavirus as the Delta variant becomes a growing concern. As parents prepare to pay their final tuition bill before arriving on campus, among the many questions they are smart to ask is: What will happen to my tuition payment if my student is forced to withdraw from college due to becoming ill with COVID or other illnesses and unable to continue their term?