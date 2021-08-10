Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

DELTA VARIANT HAS FAMILIES CONSIDERING TUITION INSURANCE IN CASE STUDENT UNEXPECTEDLY WITHDRAWS FROM SCHOOL

By Staff Editorials
Clock Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGradGuard’s tuition insurance first and only program to cover COVID-19 and mental health conditions nationwide; provides financial safety net when schools don’t. PHOENIX (August 10, 2021): Nationwide, college families are once again finding themselves evaluating the ever-changing updates on how schools will protect students from Coronavirus as the Delta variant becomes a growing concern. As parents prepare to pay their final tuition bill before arriving on campus, among the many questions they are smart to ask is: What will happen to my tuition payment if my student is forced to withdraw from college due to becoming ill with COVID or other illnesses and unable to continue their term?

www.theclockonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Tuition#College Student#Delta#Student Housing#Delta#Gradguard#Coronavirus#Covid#Student Life Assistance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Dover, DEWBOC

As Delta Variant Surges, Schools Look to Protect Students, Staff

DOVER, De. - With cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 continuing to surge both on Delmarva and across the country, many businesses and institutions are making the difficult decisions on how to keep business running as usual, while also keeping all parties involved safe. With the new school year...
Posted by
WTKR News 3

Tuition insurance offers protection for college students

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - During her first semester in college last fall, Eden Schiano had to make the tough decision to withdraw from school. The Virginia Beach resident had just started recovery for an eating disorder, and trying to keep up with the workload and her treatment plan became too much.
New York City, NYPosted by
The New York Times

Delta Variant Fuels Anxiety and Mask Debates as Students Return to School

Maynard Jackson High students board a school bus on their first day back to school in Atlanta, Aug. 5, 2021. (Dustin Chambers/The New York Times) Students across the United States have begun to head back to school, starting in Atlanta this week. But parents’ hopes for a return to normal instruction in the fall have begun to evaporate as the highly contagious delta variant drives up cases and hospitalizations.
Hall County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

How will COVID delta variant affect kids? Pediatricians urge masks in schools as cases increase

------ As COVID-19 cases surge across Hall County, local pediatricians say more children in their clinics are testing positive for the virus. "We're definitely starting to see the numbers go up," said Dr. Saima Hussain, a pediatrician at Longstreet Clinic. "We're getting cases from day cares. Schools are just starting to enroll, so we haven't seen as many school-aged children yet come in positive. But numbers overall in the state are going up, and I know that we're going to start seeing more cases."
Kansas Stateaudacy.com

Delta variant has K-12 schools in Kansas imposing mask rules

A growing number of Kansas public school districts are imposing mask mandates because of the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant. At least nine local districts with more than 92,000 students as of Tuesday had imposed a mask requirement for at least students under 12, who can’t get vaccinated. Most are requiring masks for everyone indoors.
Sioux Falls, SDkelo.com

School Board considers policy on medical marijuana for students

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) – The Sioux Falls School Board has begun the process of implementing a new policy governing the use of medical marijuana by students. The policy received its first reading at the August 9th School Board meeting. The policy restricts the administration of medical cannabis during school hours and at school-sponsored activities unless, based on a practitioner’s recommendation, the administration of medical cannabis cannot reasonably be accomplished outside of school hours or school-sponsored activities.
Erie County, PAyourerie

EC3 students from Erie County will receive free tuition for fall semester

On Monday, Erie County Community College (EC3) announced Erie County residents attending the new college will receive free tuition for the Fall 2021 semester. The Erie County Council will designate funds from the American Rescue Plan toward free tuition for students who have resided in Erie County for more than one year when they enroll in classes beginning on Sept. 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy