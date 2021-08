Fast, safe, and social, Venmo, the popular financial platform, will now allow users to trade in their cash-back rewards for crypto. In April, in partnership with Paxos Trust Company, Venmo’s more than 76 million users gained access to cryptocurrency from within the Venmo app. Opening the door for users to start their journeys in exploring crypto, Venmo doubled down and is connecting its credit cards with crypto rewards. With this latest release, many Venmo users wonder what they can do with their Venmo cards and crypto.