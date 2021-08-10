Cancel
Winona, MN

Meet Michaela Rinkel, associate professor in Master of Social Work

By Carissa Andrews
 6 days ago

Michaela Rinkel, Ph.D., LCSW, joined Saint Mary’s University as an associate professor in the Master of Social Work program on July 5. Rinkel has extensive teaching experience at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Her most recent role was at Hawai‘i Pacific University in Honolulu, Hawaii, where she served as social work program director and associate professor.

