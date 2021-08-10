Meet Michaela Rinkel, associate professor in Master of Social Work

The Supply Chain & Analytics (SC&A) Department in the College of Business Administration at the University of Missouri-St. Louis invites applications for a tenure-track Assistant/Associate Professor position, beginning Fall 2022. Applicants are expected to have a solid research record and excellent teaching performance in supply chain management, purchasing, logistics, operations management, business analytics or other related fields. The position requires strong research potential (at Assistant Professor level), a solid research record (at Associate Professor level), and a commitment to teaching excellence. Applicants should also be interested in building academic strength in the department, collaborating on research grants, and active involvement in our doctoral programs (PhD and DBA), our MBA and new MS in Supply Chain Analytics, and our BSBA emphases in supply chain management and business analytics. Qualified candidates will possess (or expect to have completed) a doctoral degree in a directly related field from an AACSB-accredited institution or an engineering program by August 2022. Relevant business or military professional experience and/or having focused research interests in agribusiness or healthcare applications is a plus.