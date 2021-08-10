Cancel
Christina Applegate Has Been Diagnosed With MS

By Claire Lampen, @claire_lampen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Christina Applegate has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a development she announced on Twitter Monday night. She received the news “a few months ago,” and said it had “been a strange journey” since. “But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition,”...

Christina Applegate
Since revealing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has been completely transparent about her struggles with the progressive disease, and has raised awareness in the process. In a = interview with Town & Country, the Cruel Intentions star takes a deep dive into her health condition, including discussing some of the main symptoms she has experienced. "I am aware my challenges affect other hopeful or isolated people—and a few of them may be joyful snobs like me," Blair told the magazine. "I'm very comfortable in my body, mostly because I am now making a deeper positive connection with it. I am fascinated by this body and this life. I am humbled and pleased to be any inspiration for people." Read on to learn about the symptoms you have MS like Selma Blair—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
