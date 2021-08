A smart dog isn’t the kind of device we (expect to) see every day. When Boston Dynamics’ Spot hit the street, everyone was kind of confused (and scared) of the smart hound. While we still don’t know the application of the smart dogs, or even if we need them or not. But, regardless of that, Boston Dynamics has a new competitor as Xiaomi has introduced its first “quadruped robotics” smart dog, called CyberDog, along with its Mi Mix 4.