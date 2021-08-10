Hot, humid day prompts Heat Advisory in Chicago, more severe weather possible

has been issued for Chicago Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to The City of Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC).

OEMC officials will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to talk about the city's coordinated response and resources available to residents amid the Heat Advisory

Expect highs in the low 90s, according to Meteorologist Tracy Butler. She said, while the day's high isn't necessarily the hottest temperature of the year so far, it may be the highest heat index readings so far this year.

The National Weather Service warned that condition could lead to an increased risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. The advise people to limit strenuous outdoor activities during the warmest part of the day.

There will also be a risk of severe storms Tuesday afternoon. Butler said high winds and possible hail can be expected, but added that tornado risks are not as elevated as it was Monday.

Cooling centers and splash pads will be available for residents to find relief from the extreme heat.

Chicago Cooling Centers

Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Visitors are required to wear a face covering while in the cooling areas.

Englewood Center - 1140 W. 79th Street

Garfield Center - 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

King Center - 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center - 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center - 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center - 4312 W. North Ave.

Resident can also find relief in one of the city's more than 75 Chicago Public Library locations and more than 30 Chicago Park District fieldhouses, as well as splash pads and pools at specific locations.

High temperatures and humidity can pose a health and safety threat, officials said.

Heat exhaustion is a milder form of heat-related illness that can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids. Heatstroke is more serious and occurs when the body starts to lose its ability to regulate itself.

The telltale signs of heatstroke are:

An extremely high body temperature, such as 103 degrees or above

Dizziness and nausea

A throbbing headache and a pulse that is rapid and strong

Skin that is red, hot and dry

If you see someone suffering from heatstroke, call 9-1-1 immediately and then try to move the person into a cool place and cool the person with water.

Tips to Beat the Heat

Stay inside, if you don't have air conditioning, keep shades drawn and blinds closed, but windows slightly open.

Keep electric lights off or turned down.

Minimize use of your oven and stove.

Wear loose, light, cotton clothing.

Take cool baths and showers.

Don't leave anyone (including pets) in a parked car, even for a few minutes.

It's important to check on family, friends, neighbors and especially our seniors...staying connected is key.