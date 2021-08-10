Reissues Round-up: The Beach Boys, Kim Wilde, Habibi Funk, LCD Soundsystem

❉ Not confined to Kim’s ‘80s heyday, this 2-disc set is a masterclass in commercially produced pop music. Say the words “Kim Wilde” to anyone who grew up in the 1980s and you’ll most likely get Kids in America as a response. This CD collection proves that she was so much more memorable than just that one hit, and in fact was one of the most enduring singers throughout the decade, and beyond. She co-wrote a number of songs that will be instantly recognisable on re-hearing and are the absolute epitome of the decade; Never Trust a Stranger, You Came, You Keep Me Hanging on, Four Letter Word, View from a Bridge, Water on Glass and more. Much, much more. In fact, she’s the most charted British female solo act of the 1980s, with ten Top 20 hits and six Top 10 hits. She’s never hit the number one slot in the UK, narrowly missing on a couple of occasions with Kids in America and Chequered Love reaching the number 2 slot. However, she did manage that accolade ‘over the pond’ when she hit the US Billboard Top 100 at Number 1 with a reworked cover version of The Supremes’ You Keep Me Hangin’ On in 1987.