Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Reissues Round-up: The Beach Boys, Kim Wilde, Habibi Funk, LCD Soundsystem

By Ian Wade
musicomh.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello and welcome to a new monthlyish round-up of (almost) all that’s happening in the world of reissues and compilations. The market for deluxe editions and the like has seen previously thought long-gone albums discover a breath of new life, and barely a week goes by without the announcement of something making a long-awaited debut on vinyl or a box full of newly discovered tracks from the back of pop’s sofa.

www.musicomh.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liza Minnelli
Person
Kim Wilde
Person
Dolly Parton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M People#The Beach Boys#Monthlyish#Arabic#Pet Sounds#The Sunflower Surf S#Capitol#National Treasure#The Second Time#Aztec#Aztec#Wea#Airplay#Lcd Soundsystem#British#Deram#Moody Blues#Beeside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicGuitar Player

Watch Mark Knopfler Bring the House Down with His Epic “Sultans of Swing” Solo

Multiple Grammy award-winner and one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Knopfler’s lengthy and prolific career includes recording no less than nine solo albums; the same number of soundtrack albums; collaborations with co-legends Chet Atkins and Emmylou Harris; and country rockers The Notting Hillbillies’ Missing...Presumed Having a Good Time long-player.
Musicguitar.com

Hear two previously-unreleased Beach Boys tracks

The Beach Boys have shared two previously-unreleased tracks, from their upcoming box set Feel Flows – The Sunflower and Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971. The set will contain 135 tracks, 108 of which are previously unheard versions. The tracks include new studio recordings, new live recordings, alternate mixes, and isolated a capella and instrumental tracks.
Musicwearecult.rocks

Kim Wilde: ‘Pop Don’t Stop – Greatest Hits’

❉ Not confined to Kim’s ‘80s heyday, this 2-disc set is a masterclass in commercially produced pop music. Say the words “Kim Wilde” to anyone who grew up in the 1980s and you’ll most likely get Kids in America as a response. This CD collection proves that she was so much more memorable than just that one hit, and in fact was one of the most enduring singers throughout the decade, and beyond. She co-wrote a number of songs that will be instantly recognisable on re-hearing and are the absolute epitome of the decade; Never Trust a Stranger, You Came, You Keep Me Hanging on, Four Letter Word, View from a Bridge, Water on Glass and more. Much, much more. In fact, she’s the most charted British female solo act of the 1980s, with ten Top 20 hits and six Top 10 hits. She’s never hit the number one slot in the UK, narrowly missing on a couple of occasions with Kids in America and Chequered Love reaching the number 2 slot. However, she did manage that accolade ‘over the pond’ when she hit the US Billboard Top 100 at Number 1 with a reworked cover version of The Supremes’ You Keep Me Hangin’ On in 1987.
MusicNME

Listen to The Beach Boys’ unreleased a capella version of ‘Surf’s Up’

The Beach Boys have shared two unreleased songs including an unreleased a capella version of ‘Surf’s Up’. The two tracks are taken from the band’s huge upcoming box set, ‘Feel Flows – The Sunflower & Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971’. After sharing a new recording of ‘Surf’s Up’ track ‘Big Sur’...
MusicMinneapolis Star Tribune

New music reviews: Yola goes for dramatic pop, the Weeknd goes for disco

Yola, "Stand for Myself" (Easy Eye Sound) "Don't let me be misunderstood," Yola pleads on "Starlight." That's not likely to happen. The 38-year-old British singer was already a seasoned performer when her 2019 solo debut, "Walk Through Fire," announced her as a formidable diva with a vintage air and timelessly potent songs. "Stand for Myself" takes things up a level.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Liam Kazar – Due North

On his debut album, Due North, multi-instrumentalist Liam Kazar delivers a crossover between modern synth-based music and classic country, giving way to a distinct new voice in alternative rock. The Chicago-based indie musician, also a chef in his free time, has performed with Jeff Tweedy in the past—an appropriate pairing, as Kazar channels Tweedy’s own song-writing prowess and devotion to country-rock.
Musictheaquarian.com

On The Record: Archival Releases from Nina Simone, Plus Dallas Burrow, Son Volt, Mick Kolassa, & Kate Taylor

If you knew nothing about Nina Simone or her discography, the contents of Little Girl Blue would probably lead you to guess that it was at least her dozenth album. In fact, this newly reissued LP is her 1958 debut and she recorded its consummate, self-assured vocals and classical music-influenced piano performances when she was all of 24 years old. Not only that, but she completed the whole set in a single day.
MusicMusicRadar.com

Classic album: Holy Ghost! on Holy Ghost!

“We really didn’t know what the fuck we were doing,” blurts Alex Frankel, one half of Brooklyn synth pop duo, Holy Ghost! Nicholas Millhiser, roundly agrees: “We were both making it up as we went along!”. Debut album time for this pair meant learning on the job, and enlisting the...
MusicNYLON

Luke Hemmings Breaks Down Every Song On His Debut Solo Album

“It was created to be listened to as a full body of work, and it was created to evoke an emotional response.”. Luke Hemmings has been on the run since he was 15 years old. As the lead vocalist of the global phenomenon 5 Seconds Of Summer, life for the now 25-year-old Australia native had never stopped moving forward. Until 2020, when the global pandemic forced him into stillness at his home in Los Angeles — the longest time he's been in one place since childhood.
San Diego, CAindierockcafe.com

Artist Spotlight: Americana Musician Charlie Marks

SAN DIEGO, California – Attention fans of indie/DIY Americana music: we have a new artist – unknown by most – to add to your listening list. Southern California is not usually known as a place where Americana/folk music thrives. But San Diego-based musician Charlie Marks is setting out to change...
Musicmusicomh.com

The Killers – Pressure Machine

Since their debut album Hot Fuss arrived in 2004, The Killers have put out consistent records without really getting near the level they first achieved. Last year however, just before we all locked down, Imploding The Mirage stood comparatively tall amongst its companions in the band’s portfolio. Just a year later album seven arrives in the shape of Pressure Machine.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Kygo releases ‘Love Me Now’ featuring Zoe Wees

Kygo has released “Love Me Now” featuring Zoe Wees. The track, available now via RCA Records, is the follow up to Kygo’s most recent release “Gone Are The Days” featuring James Gillespie which was released in the spring. “I’ve been a fan of Zoe’s music for quite some time, she’s...
MusicHighsnobiety

Highsnobiety Soundsystem 50: Best New Songs

Be honest, your playlist could do with some updating. If you're tired of listening to the same three songs on repeat and can't seem to keep up with the endless torrent of releases, tune into Highsnobiety Soundsytem 50, a playlist rounding up the best new tracks. Trust, if you're going to find your next banger, favorite artist, or completely new sound to geek out over, it's here. So plug in and catch some vibes and if you want some more insights on what makes the music so special to us, keep reading below.
Wichita, KSkmuw.org

Remembering Mike Finnigan, Celebrating Los Angeles, Going Somewhere Different

We remember musician Mike Finnigan, who passed last week at the age of 76. Born in Ohio, Finnigan moved to Kansas in the 1960s on a basketball scholarship but quickly found himself deeply immersed in the Kansas music scene. Moving to Wichita, he became a member of The Serfs, which began a long and prosperous recording career. In subsequent years he toured and/or recorded with acts such as Jimi Hendrix, Etta James, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Bonnie Raitt. He was also a member of the Jerry Hahn Brotherhood, a group that recorded one album for the Columbia label, which many consider an early example of jazz fusion. We’ll remember Finnigan on this episode of the show.
MusicRolling Stone

Beach Boys Drop Stunning A Cappella Version of ‘Surf’s Up,’ Alternate ‘This Whole World’

Ahead of the release of their massive box set of 1970’s Sunflower and 1971’s Surf’s Up, the Beach Boys dropped an a cappella version of the latter’s title track. “Surf’s Up (A Cappella)” isolates Brian Wilson’s lead vocals with stunning clarity. His take was cut for the ill-fated Smile sessions in 1966, while the band’s backing vocals were recorded in 1971.
Musicmusicomh.com

George Harrison – All Things Must Pass 50th Anniversary: Spotlight

It seems strange that a piece of art as timeless as All Things Must Pass has an anniversary, but here we are, acknowledging the 50th anniversary edition of one of the greatest artworks – in any medium – of all time. First released in November 1970, All Things Must Pass...
Musicforeveraltoona.com

Beach Boys 8/5/21

It was 45 years ago tonight (August 5th, 1976) that the Beach Boys‘ NBC prime time special The Beach Boys: It’s O.K. premiered. The show, which was produced by Saturday Night Live‘s executive producer Lorne Michaels, was based around the group’s 15th anniversary, their new 15 Big Ones album, and the full time return of Brian Wilson to the group, kicking off the legendary “Brian’s Back” publicity campaign.
Musicmusicomh.com

BBC Proms: Marian Consort / McCleery @ Cadogan Hall, London

A cleverly crafted programme of the music of Josquin des Prez and his followers writing in praise of the Virgin Mary. Escaping the themes of Monday afternoon’s concert at Cadogan Hall would have been hard to accomplish; not only were the six Renaissance motets presented all hymns to the Virgin Mary, but the vocal group performing were the Marian Consort. The group and their director, Rory McCleery, had additionally chosen the repertoire to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the death of the Flemish composer Josquin des Prez, and Josquin’s music occupied half the programme.

Comments / 0

Community Policy