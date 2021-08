PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A block of East Carson Street is shut down over fears a building that investigators believe was struck by lightning could fully collapse onto the road. The road is closed between 16th and 17th streets in both directions. Police say they made the decision to close it because it’s a public safety issue. With more rain on the way, they fear the building will collapse onto itself and into the busy roadway. (Photo Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA) “I’m not an engineer but if you look at that and draw your own conclusions, if water pooled in that — in that...