During a State of the Union on COVID-19 panel discussion, several members of the Memorial Hermann hospital system stressed the dangers of the delta variant of COVID-19 and the importance of getting vaccinated. Justin Kendrick, CEO of Memorial Hermann The Woodlands and Memorial Hermann Northeast, said the recent surge in cases is preventing hospitals from providing timely care for patients not infected with COVID-19. “When you start talking about capacity challenges, what it really means is that there are other services that hospitals usually attend to that can’t necessarily be attended to in the same form or fashion as what we would normally,” Kendrick said.