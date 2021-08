The 2021 volleyball season begins Monday. Headed into the season, here’s a look at the top teams in the Dallas area:. 1. Northwest Eaton: Eaton returns four starters after reaching its first regional final and finishing No. 10 in the PrepVolleyball national rankings. Outside hitter Emily Simmons was named to the all-tournament team at the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championship after helping TAV 16 Black win a national title. Middle hitter Lindsey Harris, committed to Elon, played for the TAV 17 Black team that reached the semifinals at nationals. Outside hitter Paige Mooney is committed to Texas Tech, and libero Callie Humphrey is committed to Louisiana-Monroe for indoor and beach volleyball.