Google LLC today announced some new features for its search engine and also for YouTube in an attempt to make children’s online experience safer. In a blog post today, the company said it will now give users under the age of 18 the ability to request any images of themselves be hidden from search results. Although kids might now always choose that option, parents can now step in and ask for the photos to be hidden. Google said it won’t mean an image no longer exists online, but it will be hard to find.