Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalona, IA

Hillcrest Academy Top 10 Sports Stories of 2020-21 Academic Year – #9 Hillcrest Hot for Second Half of Basketball Season

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ninth biggest story for Hillcrest Academy Athletics from the most recent academic year comes to us from the basketball court. The Raven boys basketball team had a tough start to the 2020-21 season, going into the holiday break with a 2-4 record off of a 61-33 loss on Alumni Night in Kalona to Pekin. Over break, more adversity visited the program as COVID-19 quarantines stopped the team from practicing until the day of their first game back against Morningstar. Despite all of the trials and tribulations, the Ravens circled the wagons and against the odds came out of break firing. It started with a 73-42 dismantling of Morningstar, followed by a 65-31 take down of their arch rival Lone Tree. From there the wins kept coming, a victory over Winfield-Mt. Union, a come-from-behind thriller 51-49 over Danville on an Aaron Hershberger buzzer beater and a 44-34 win over Mediapolis made it five straight after Christmas for Hillcrest. Even after a 56-39 loss at Wapello, the Ravens started another streak, rattling off wins over Highland 41-36, Louisa-Muscatine 54-24 and Columbus 65-27, making it eight of nine wins to start 2021. In total after break, the Ravens would finish the second half of the regular season with a 10-2 mark.

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wapello, IA
Kalona, IA
Sports
City
Mediapolis, IA
Local
Iowa Education
City
Winfield, IA
City
Union, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Kalona, IA
Local
Iowa Basketball
City
Danville, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Academic Year#Louisa Muscatine#Burlington Notre Dame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MilitaryNBC News

Biden authorizes 5,000 troops for Afghanistan amid Taliban advance

President Biden on Saturday authorized the deployment of 5,000 troops to Afghanistan amid a U.S. pullout that has emboldened the Taliban to take over multiple cities. "I have authorized the deployment of approximately 5,000 US troops to make sure we can have an orderly and safe drawdown of US personnel and other allied personnel and an orderly and safe evacuation of Afghans who helped our troops during our mission and those at special risk from the Taliban advance," Biden said in a statement.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy