Welcome to “Making a Splash” with Goldfish Swim School of Chapel Hill!. Every month on 97.9 The Hill, Brighton McConnell is joined by a member of the Goldfish team for a conversation about building confidence in kids, in and out of the pool. This month, listen in for a conversation with Danelle Alex — owner of Goldfish Swim School in Chapel Hill — and 97.9 The Hill’s own Jada Jarillo!