Mid-Prairie Top 10 Sports Stories of 2020-21 Academic Year – #9 Golden Hawk Football .500 With Playoff Win and Program Records
The ninth biggest story for Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk sports from the most recent year takes us to the turf at Dwight G. Sattler Field in Wellman with the Golden Hawk football team. Mid-Prairie ended the year with a 4-4 overall record, but the season was not without drama. The Hawks four losses came by a combined 32 points, with three of them just one possession games and two of those, Sigourney-Keota and Belle Plaine decided on the final play of the contest.www.kciiradio.com
Comments / 0