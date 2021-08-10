Bowser: COVID-19 vaccine required for DC government employees

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Tuesday that District government employees will be required to take a COVID-19 vaccine and be fully vaccinated. This policy is not a mandate, officials say.

D.C. government employees will have until Sept. 19 to be fully vaccinated, Bowser said. Unvaccinated employees who qualify for health or religious exemption or who choose not to be vaccinated will be required to take a weekly COVID-19 test. If they do not comply with the new policy they will be subject to job penalities.

About 54% of D.C. government employees have reported their COVID-19 status, Bowser said.

Bowser stated that the policy at a news conference alongside D.C. health officials and labor union representatives.

D.C. Government employees have been back in the office since July 11, Bowser said. And the city has been under an indoor mask mandate for everyone over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status, since July 31.

As of Tuesday, the District has been declared as having "substantial" transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Substantial transmission means there have been 50-100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period and high transmission means an area has seen more than 100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period.

According to CDC data, 55.1% of Washingtonians are fully vaccinated , however, vaccine coverage is higher in wards 3, 4 and 6 and at its lowest in wards 7 and 8.

The disparities are present largely with young people between ages 12 to 15 in the District. Dr. Nesbitt said during a news conference a couple of weeks ago.

The Pentagon will also require members of the U.S. military to get the COVID-19 vaccine by mid-Sept., according to a memo obtained, at least in parts, by multiple outlets the Associated Press said. That deadline could be pushed up if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise.

