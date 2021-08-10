Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Bowser: COVID-19 vaccine required for DC government employees

Posted by 
WUSA9
WUSA9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IFDOE_0bNMNp3j00

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Tuesday that District government employees will be required to take a COVID-19 vaccine and be fully vaccinated. This policy is not a mandate, officials say.

D.C. government employees will have until Sept. 19 to be fully vaccinated, Bowser said. Unvaccinated employees who qualify for health or religious exemption or who choose not to be vaccinated will be required to take a weekly COVID-19 test. If they do not comply with the new policy they will be subject to job penalities.

About 54% of D.C. government employees have reported their COVID-19 status, Bowser said.

Bowser stated that the policy at a news conference alongside D.C. health officials and labor union representatives.

D.C. Government employees have been back in the office since July 11, Bowser said. And the city has been under an indoor mask mandate for everyone over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status, since July 31.

As of Tuesday, the District has been declared as having "substantial" transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Substantial transmission means there have been 50-100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period and high transmission means an area has seen more than 100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period.

See the CDC's full map with transmission categorization here.

According to CDC data, 55.1% of Washingtonians are fully vaccinated , however, vaccine coverage is higher in wards 3, 4 and 6 and at its lowest in wards 7 and 8.

The disparities are present largely with young people between ages 12 to 15 in the District. Dr. Nesbitt said during a news conference a couple of weeks ago.

For daily updates on COVID-19 cases in the District, click here.

WATCH LIVE:

The Pentagon will also require members of the U.S. military to get the COVID-19 vaccine by mid-Sept., according to a memo obtained, at least in parts, by multiple outlets the Associated Press said. That deadline could be pushed up if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs . Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

Comments / 0

WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Fda Approval#Vaccinations#District#Labor Union#D C Government#Cdc#Washingtonians#Pentagon#The Associated Press#Fda#Capitol Breach#The Capitol Riots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthClick2Houston.com

These stores have reinstated their mask policies following CDC guidelines reversal

Following a reversal of guidelines regarding mask-wearing made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), multiple U.S. retailers and food chains have announced they’re reinstating their mask policies. On July 27, the CDC updated its recommendations for mask-wearing, stating that everyone should wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccine...
Olympia, WAKING-5

'I don't consent': State, health care workers protest new vaccine mandate

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Hundreds of protesters gathered in Olympia to push back against Gov. Jay Inslee's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state and healthcare workers on Friday. The proclamation handed down on Aug. 9 requires some state workers to be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment. Those covered under the mandate must complete their vaccination series by no later than Oct. 4 to meet the Oct. 18 deadline.
Educationdeseret.com

COVID-19 may force schools to go remote again this year

It’s possible that the novel coronavirus will continue to spread so much this fall that schools will need to go remote again, Dr. Scott Gottlieb recently told CNBC, because mitigation isn’t happening. “We can’t expect to have less measures implemented, in terms of trying to control the infection in schools,...
Public HealthPetoskey News-Review

Health department urges public to arm themselves with COVID-19 data

Residents and visitors of Northern Michigan are being urged to arm themselves with the latest up-to-date information regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic by using a number of tools. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan is recommending residents and visitors follow the...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: How a GOP governor and a union leader changed their minds on COVID | DC to require COVID-19 vaccine or regular testing for city employees | Fauci supports vaccine mandates for teachers

Welcome to Tuesday’s Overnight Health Care. More people are rolling up their sleeves for their first COVID-19 shot, as the U.S.’s seven-day average for new vaccine recipients reached more than 500,000 for the first time in over two months. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com, and...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Insider

Nearly 200 San Francisco employees sent identical, misinformation-laden letters rebuffing the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Nearly 200 San Francisco employees sent letters to the city containing COVID-19 misinformation. The identical letters contain disproven claims as arguments against getting vaccinated. The city's mandate says all employees must get vaccinated once the FDA fully approves a vaccine. Nearly 200 San Francisco employees sent identical letters containing vaccine...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

U.S. Administers 352.6 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 352,550,944 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 408,325,135 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 351,933,175 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug....
Public HealthTHE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

State health officials: Delta COVID surge is here

As New Mexico speeds toward another major surge in COVID-19 infections, a spike in hospitalizations due to the coronavirus is about a month away, according to state health officials, who acknowledged that the state’s reopening last month has lulled many people into a false sense of security. A surge in...
Philadelphia, PAStamford Advocate

Philadelphia: Colleges, health care workers must get vaccine

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia health care workers, college students and higher education employees will be required to be vaccinated by mid-October under new mandates announced by the city's Public Health Department Friday. The mandates were passed Thursday night by the Board of Health, which provides guidance to the city's health...

Comments / 0

Community Policy