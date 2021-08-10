Global Citizen Live Announces Lineup: Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Lizzo & More

More about women’s cycling and Olympic bronze. Every good summer needs its soundtrack. On Friday, pop prodigy Billie Eilish presented her new album “Happier Than Ever”, which for some could become the accompanying music for the rest of summer 2021. First, as the “Süddeutsche” aptly noted, the singer manages the feat of presenting an old work at the age of 19 and after only three years in the music business. Second, most of the lines from “Getting Older” are comprehensible to any of us (who are getting older) – I’m getting older / think I’m aging well / I’ve got more on my shoulders – and can even be applied to our lives with the pandemic: There are reasons that I’m thankful / There’s a lot I’m grateful for / But it’s different when a stranger’s always waiting at your door. And the stranger is the virus.