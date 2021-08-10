Cancel
Harrisburg, PA

Robbery Investigation - 1325 Derry Street

 6 days ago

On November 17th 2020, at about 7:15pm, the Harrisburg Police responded to the 1300 block of Derry Street for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival officers were advised that a male with a knife had entered into a restaurant and demanded money from the employee(s). The male, described as a white male wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, had fled the store after obtaining a small amount of money. The Harrisburg Police are again seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in this in incident.

