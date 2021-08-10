Cancel
Politics

Andrew Cuomo to address New Yorkers as governor faces mounting pressure to resign

By David Taintor and John Bowden
 4 days ago

Embattled New York governor Andrew Cuomo is set to address his constituents as he faces mounting pressure to resign after the state’s attorney general reported that he broke federal and state sexual harassment laws.

The governor, once a dominant figure in Democratic politics, has so far dug in his heels after facing sexual harassment allegations from nearly a dozen women. One of his top aides resigned late Sunday as the governor’s circle of allies continues to shrink.

He stands accused by nearly a dozen women of sexual misconduct, claims which state Attorney General Letitia James said were credible and stood up to scrutiny from her investigators in a report released following months of speculation over its findings.

The New York governor faces calls for his resignation from every member of his state’s congressional delegation, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, as well as numerous state legislators and a majority of county-level Democratic Party chairpersons.

He is almost certain to face a near-unified state legislature’s impeachment proceedings should he continue to remain in office; an impeachment investigation was launched by state lawmakers in recent days and is expected to wrap up within weeks.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

