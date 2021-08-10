What We're Reading: Top State Stories 8/10
FL: Florida governor will appeal injunction allowing Norwegian Cruises to require vaccines. Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to appeal a preliminary injunction allowing Norwegian Cruise Line to require passengers to show proof that they are vaccinated against COVID-19. A federal judge granted the company’s bid to require 100% vaccinations, saying its challenge of DeSantis’ vaccine passport law will likely prevail at trial.www.pewtrusts.org
