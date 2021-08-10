Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Simone Biles Says She’s ‘Very Much’ Pro-Abortion As ‘Someone Who Was In The Foster Care System’

By Opinion and Editorial
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pD9vJ_0bNMHHPx00

Mary Margaret Olohan

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles said Monday evening that she is “very much” pro-abortion as “someone who was in the foster care system.”

The gymnast discussed her stance on abortion as she joked with her Instagram followers Monday evening about unpopular opinions on avocados and ketchup, Beyoncé, The Office and more, until a follower sent her a message that said “abortion is wrong :).”

“I already know this is going to start the biggest argument & may even lose followers BUT. I’m very much pro-choice,” she said in an Instagram story post. “Your body. Your choice.”

Biles also criticized those who suggest putting a baby up for adoption, saying, “It’s not that easy & coming from someone who was in the foster care system TRUST me. & adoption is expensive…I’m just saying. Foster care system is broken & it’s TOUGH. Especially on the kids & young adults who age out.”

“& don’t even come at me if you couldn’t keep a mask on. Or refuse to wear one,” the gymnast added.

Biles quickly drew fire on social media for her remarks.

“Simone Biles just announced on Instagram that she is very ‘pro-choice’ because ‘the foster care system is broken,’” tweeted Live Action Founder and President Lila Rose. “Incredibly sad and awful. To have overcome a broken system as triumphantly as she has— yet wish death for other kids bc they may face foster care is beyond fathoming.”

“Our modern mindset is so broken & cruel,” Rose continued. “’My life can overcome great odds but others’ can’t.’ ‘Born people deserve to live but not little unborn people.’ ‘Foster care and adoption can be broken so let’s support killing off would be adoptees before birth.’

Others applauded the gymnast for speaking up in defense of abortion, such as Virginia Democratic National Committee member Atima Omara, who praised Biles for using her platform to “lead the way.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 468

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
52K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Lila Rose
Person
Matt Walsh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Abortion#Black Women#Live Action Founder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
Columbus, OHPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles’ Biological Mother Gives Rare Statement After Daughter Steps Down From Tokyo Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles’ biological mother, Shanon Biles, gave a rare statement after her daughter exited the Tokyo Olympics early amid mental health concerns. “She’s going to be OK,” Shanon told DailyMail on Tuesday, July 27, at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Simone, 24, was adopted by her maternal grandparents at a young age after she and her three siblings were placed in foster care as their mom struggled with drug addiction.
NFLpurewow.com

Simone Biles Returns from the Olympics & Supports Her Boyfriend on the Football Field

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are quickly becoming one of our favorite celebrity couples. The two have been showing all kinds of love and support for each other over the past few weeks. When Biles announced her exit from the team and all-around finals at the Tokyo Olympics, Owens posted a slideshow of the gymnast on his Instagram and said, “Imma ride with you through whatever baby. Your strength and courage are unmatched and you inspire me more and more every day SB. You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that I love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby.”
AnimalsPopculture

Simone Biles Attacked by Dog, Required Medical Attention

Simone Biles suffered a minor injury shortly after returning from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. On Friday, the 24-year-old gymnast went to her Instagram Story to reveal she was bit by a dog. She then said that she had to have medical attention to treat the bite which happened on her finger.
SportsPosted by
E! News

You Have to Hear Gabby Douglas' Inspiring Advice for Simone Biles During the Tokyo Olympics

Watch: Gabby Douglas Gives Simone Biles Advice for Tokyo Olympics. Shine bright like a diamond—or an Olympic medal. Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas gave some very special advice to fellow Olympian Simone Biles after Biles opened up about the unprecedented pressure she felt during the Tokyo Olympics. "I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times," Biles shared on Instagram on July 26 after a rocky start. "I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn't affect me but damn sometimes it's hard hahaha! The Olympics is no joke!"
NFLPosted by
Parade

Meet the Man Simone Biles Flips For, Boyfriend Jonathan Owens—And See What He Said About Her Team Final Exit

So far, Simone Biles‘ experience at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics hasn’t been completely ideal. After withdrawing from the finals of the women’s artistic gymnastics team finals on Tuesday and the all-around final on Wednesday, it’s still unclear if the four-time gold medalist (and arguably greatest gymnast of all time) will compete in the rest of her events, despite qualifying for all four individual medal events this week.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Post-Olympics Hairstyle Has Summer Written All Over It

Simone Biles recently made her way back to the states after supporting Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month and she's already rocking a new hairstyle. Shortly after making it home, the athlete shared a few snaps of her new hairstyle — waist-length knotless box braids with wavy ends — via Instagram, and we can't think of a more perfect style to round out the summer with.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Who Is Simone Biles' Sister Adria?

Olympic champion Simone Biles has a large support system, and her younger sister Adria Biles is probably her biggest cheerleader. The two sisters have been quite close all their lives, and plenty of people would love to learn more about Simone's younger sister. As USA Today noted, Simone, Adria, and...
CelebritiesParents Magazine

Simone Biles Spoke Out About Abortion as a Former Foster Child

Simone Biles, who just returned from the Tokyo Games with a bronze medal for women's balance beam and a silver for the artistic team all-around, asked her fans for their "unpopular opinions" on her Instagram Story on August 9th and made some strong points on the topic of abortion. "I...
GolfGolf.com

Rory McIlroy’s comments on Simone Biles reveal something important

It would be fair for you to enter this article with skepticism. If you have an internet connection (which seems likely, since here you are) it’s been impossible to avoid the ocean of Simone Biles commentary, most of which lacks nuance or feeds into one side or other of the Great Online Culture War, which features many fighters but zero winners, thus far.
EntertainmentNewsweek

This Astonishing Simone Biles Photo Shows Why She Is the Greatest

A stunning photograph of U.S. gymnast Simone Biles performing a perfect rotation has taken the world of social media and beyond by storm. The already iconic image was captured by Irish photographer Bryan Keane. He is in Tokyo covering the Olympics for Inpho Photography, a sports photo agency in Ireland.
NFLPopculture

Simone Biles Shares New Hairstyle After Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles is looking great with a new hairstyle after making her way home from the Tokyo Olympics. The summer games were a different experience than the four-time Olympic gold medalist had initially imagined, as a case of the "twisties" prompted her to withdraw from the team all-around finals and four out of five individual event finals in order to prioritize her safety and mental health.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Simone Biles Is On the Mend After Being Bitten by a German Shepard

Speedy recovery! Simone Biles took to social media to reassure her fans that she was healing after a painful dog bite. “German shepherds don’t play. I’ve grown up my whole life with German shepherds & never got bit. This dog @ the farm just said NOT TODAY. Lol I went to the dr to get a tetanus shot,” Biles, 24, wrote alongside an Instagram Story video featuring her injured finger on Friday, August 13.
Fitnessgoodhousekeeping.com

What Simone Biles Eats in a Day to Stay Fit, Fueled, and Olympics-Ready

As a gold medalist competing at the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles pretty much lives at the gym, so she has to keep her body fueled. To do so, she eats a diet rich in protein, fiber, and lots of fruits and vegetables. However, she says it’s important that she does not restrict herself or count calories.
GymnasticsPosted by
The US Sun

How much does Simone Biles weigh?

SIMONE Biles is the biggest gymnastics star on the planet - and with good reason after a dominant start to her career. The gymnast is gunning for gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. How much does Simone Biles weigh?. Biles is 4ft 8in and weighs 104lbs according to BolaVIP.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Simone Biles hits out at critics ‘misconstruing’ her views on abortion

Simone Biles has hit out at a Twitter troll for “twisting” her words after she candidly shared her pro-choice views on social media.Fresh from winning two medals at the Tokyo Olympics, Ms Biles went on Instagram Live to ask people to share their “unpopular opinions”.Fans offered responses ranging from disliking ketchup to hating The Office.When one person wrote “abortion is wrong”, Ms Biles responded to say she supported women being allowed to make their own choices.“I already know this is going to start the biggest argument and may even lose followers BUT… I’m very much pro-choice. Your body. Your...

Comments / 468

Community Policy