Canceled: Twitter Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Account For A Week

By Mike Jenkins
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
Twitter has suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for one week after tweeting about the FDA, the company said Tuesday.

On Monday Greene tweeted, “The FDA should not approve the covid vaccines. There are too many reports of infection & spread of #COVID19 among vaccinated people. These vaccines are failing & do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks. Vaccine mandates & passports violate individual freedoms.”

According to Twitter’s Covid-19 misinformation policy, users can receive a one-week suspension if they violate that policy four times. Violating the Covid-19 policy five or more times can result in a permanent ban.

In January, Greene was suspended for 12 hours from Twitter for tweeting about the Georgia Senate runoff elections, after Twitter said violated its civic integrity policy. In July, Twitter suspended Greene for 12 hours for information on COVID-19 and vaccines that the company labeled as misinformation.

