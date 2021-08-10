Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Overview of Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma

By Petros Grivas, MD, PhD
cancernetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeeraj Agarwal, MD, leads the discussion on the typical patient presentation and major risk factors for urothelial cancer. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD: Hello, everybody. Thank you for joining. Welcome to this CancerNetwork® presentation titled, “Around the Practice: Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma.” I am your host, Dr Petros Grivas. I’m a medical oncologist at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and an associate professor at the University of Washington Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. I’m very excited because joining me are Dr Guru Sonpavde, the director of the urothelial cancer program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts. Guru, thanks for joining us.

www.cancernetwork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Bladder Cancer#Carcinoma#Huntsman Cancer Institute#Cancernetwork#Harvard Medical School#Mbbs#Mrcp#Hispanic#African#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Country
Egypt
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Death toll from Turkey floods rises to 58

Istanbul (CNN) — Flash floods across Turkey's Black Sea coast have killed 58 people, officials said Sunday. The country's Natural Disasters and Emergency Directorate (AFAD) said in a statement that 48 people died in the Kastamonu province, nine people died in Sinop and one person died in Bartin. Eight people...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban enter Afghan capital, president and diplomats flee

KABUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a U.S.-led invasion. It was not yet clear where Ghani was headed or how exactly power...

Comments / 0

Community Policy