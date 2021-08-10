Overview of Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma

Neeraj Agarwal, MD, leads the discussion on the typical patient presentation and major risk factors for urothelial cancer. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD: Hello, everybody. Thank you for joining. Welcome to this CancerNetwork® presentation titled, “Around the Practice: Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma.” I am your host, Dr Petros Grivas. I’m a medical oncologist at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and an associate professor at the University of Washington Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. I’m very excited because joining me are Dr Guru Sonpavde, the director of the urothelial cancer program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts. Guru, thanks for joining us.