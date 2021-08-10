Lake Villa Resident AJ Johnson Takes Oath as Court Appointed Special Advocate

AJ Johnson, of Lake Villa, was sworn in by the Lake County Juvenile Court as a new Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA). Mr. Johnson joins CASA Lake County and a force of nearly 300 volunteer advocates who work to protect local children who have been victims of abuse and neglect. The children are all involved in Lake County Juvenile Court proceedings and most are living in foster care. Nineteenth Judicial Circuit Judge Christopher B. Morozin presided over the online ceremony that inducted nine volunteers on July, 22, 2021.