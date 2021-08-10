Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

9 Home Decor Trends Designers Are Really, Really Nostalgic For

By Sarah Lyon
Posted by 
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs much as designers love to stay on top of the latest decor trends and styles, they often yearn for the looks of yesteryear, many of which have plenty of design merit — but have fallen to the wayside over time. I spoke to nine top designers who shared the trends they wish hadn’t slipped away. The good news: If one (or several!) of these looks speaks to you, there’s no reason you can’t introduce it into your home today. Some of these design ideas are already starting their comeback tours in certain contexts, so now’s the time to get on board!

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Elements#Furniture#Cooking#The China Cabinet#Hi Bou Design Co#Michelle Berwick Design
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
Interior Designrealtor.com

7 Cheap Ways To Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Look Expensive

It’s a Catch-22 homeowners are all too familiar with: Remodeling your outdated kitchen is almost certain to pay off big when you sell—but the actual makeover takes big bucks. Is there any way to make a huge change without all the expense? Well, believe it or not, you can give...
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

Bathroom Wall Decor Ideas

If a makeover of your bathroom is due, but you don’t want to go overboard and spend a lot, then you can still freshen it up with wall decor. Depending upon how much of the wall you want covered, there are many ways to decorate it. Here are some ideas.
Home & Garden963xke.com

Homebuyers Pay More When They See These Paint Colors…

Sellers haven’t had a hard time selling homes lately, but a new survey from Zillow reveals you can get up to $5,000 more for your home if you paint your walls certain colors. They found light blue is currently the most popular color for bathrooms, and participants said a light...
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dining Room Goes From Beige to Breathtaking in 5 Days (for $370!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you ever have the lingering feeling that your space looks good, but not great, turn your attention to the walls. Often, they just need a bit more oomph. Giving the walls a dose of texture with moulding or a coating them with rich, moody paint color is a surefire way to make an entire space look more sophisticated and meant-to-be.
RecipesDomaine

20 Small Kitchen Island Ideas That Will Add Some Serious Storage

Every day, working with a small kitchen is a battle of bumping elbows and questioning where to store the cheese grater. That's why we're focusing on kitchen islands—no matter how big or small they are—which can hold the key to adding storage and saving space, making your kitchen feel roomier than it is.
Home & Gardenamericastestkitchen.com

This 10-Minute Cleaning Routine Makes a Kitchen Look 10 Times Cleaner

Kitchen need a cleaning? Focus on the busiest place in the kitchen. (Hint: It’s not the stovetop.) Kitchens get dirty. When we talk about cleaning it up, most people talk about the stovetop or the countertops. But those aren’t always the right places to focus. You should clean your kitchen...
Interior DesignELLE DECOR

40+ Neutral Paint Colors Designers Actually Use

We’re going to let you in on a little secret: Choosing the right neutral paint color is more difficult than you’d think. At first thought, it seems like you can’t go wrong with a taupe, gray, or off-white. After all, neutrals are known for their enduring versatility. But while these go-with-anything hues can transcend time and trends, they are as numerous as they are complex. Plus, one wrong undertone can throw off your room’s atmosphere.
Home & Gardengoodshomedesign.com

3 Bedrooms Shipping Container House

Who said container homes cannot be luxurious? As high life is usually associated with expensive items, containers are almost out of the question when it comes to building an expensive home. But shipping containers are not only cheap, but they provide a safe and durable home, not to mention all the room left to get as creative as you want with the design.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This $2,000 Living Room Redo Features a Surprising (and Gorgeous) Paint Color

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When you live in an old house, you’re likely to inherit lots of character. Think: beautiful woodwork, original floors, leaded glass windows, and more. But you’re also likely to find updates from over the years that may or may not fit that character-rich style.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

5 Common Bathroom Items That Are Probably Taking Up Precious Counter Space (Including Your Toothbrush!)

Your bathroom is a sanctuary. It’s where you get ready for the day, unwind from stressful moments, and answer the call of nature. It’s also where you store so many essentials, from toothbrushes to serums to hair tools and accessories. However, these essentials can start to take over precious bathroom counter space if you’re not careful, and if you live in a smaller space, you’ll know that every inch counts.
Interior Designstorables.com

20 Best Furniture for Small Spaces (Indoors and Outdoors)

Not everyone can live in the big place of their dreams right away. And for a lot of us, we don’t really need the space. One thing is for sure, though: space is a luxury that everyone can appreciate. This is why designers go through a lot of training to be able to help you make the most out of it. It’s a common misconception that only big places can look fancy and luxurious. With the changing times, real estate has become more scarce and way more expensive so people can only afford smaller and smaller spaces. This gave rise to a lot of amazing innovations in interior design that proves you don’t need that giant condo to have a space you can enjoy.
Skin Carethezoereport.com

These Tropics-Inspired Nail Designs Are The Next Best Thing To A Vacation

How does summer always come and go so fast? Every year, when August 1 hits, it’s likely that so does the realization that you’ve hardly done anything on your summer bucket list. Beach trips have been few and far between, books have gone unread, and that garden you swore you’d get to this year is still just a sad mound of dirt. Thanks to summer-inspired beauty trends, however, you can still soak up what’s left of the season (and feel cute as heck while doing it). Nail designs, in particular, are the perfect way to embrace your summer mood — and the tropical nail art trend has arrived just in time.
Interior Designhandymantips.org

Decorating your living room in style

After the first few months of lockdown, we all realized our homes need a facelift. Due to health and safety concerns, staying at home became a priority, and we couldn’t help but pay more attention to our space. The living room is an essential space in the home; apart from being an entertainment center, it is the first room our guests are introduced to when they come to our homes. So when it comes to sprucing up your living space, the pressure is on!
Interior DesignDomaine

27 of the Prettiest Small White Kitchens We've Ever Seen

Every now and then, an interior design trend becomes so pervasive that it deserves to be called a phenomenon. And one quick look at Instagram would suggest the small white kitchen has earned the label. Small white kitchens aren’t as strange or eye-catching as some other trends. In fact, they’re...
Interior DesignBHG

The Top 10 Exterior Paint Color Trends to Try on Your Home in 2021

While exteriors are typically less susceptible to fleeting design trends, we've recently noticed a shift in popular house paint colors. Traditional bright whites are being traded for more confident, statement-making palettes on siding, trim, and front doors. Think vibrant blues and greens, creamy neutrals, cheerful pastels, and even monochromatic schemes of charcoal and black.
Home & Gardenmarthastewart.com

A Recent Study Found That Certain Paint Colors Could Increase Your Home's Value by Up to $5,000

See which paint colors offer the biggest boost to your home's sale price (and which to avoid). Paint has the power to completely transform a room, and compared to other home remodeling projects, it's a relatively quick and inexpensive update. Depending on the color you choose, the pay-off from a few cans of paint can be huge, and if you're looking to sell your home, it could amount to a few thousand dollars.
Home & GardenTree Hugger

Couple's Extra-Wide Tiny Home Features Mudroom and Ergonomic Kitchen

A few extra inches can make a big difference in any small living space, and that's especially true when it comes to maximizing the limited amount of square footage in a tiny house. Most tiny houses are built 8.5 feet wide to fit on wheeled trailer bases that can be towed on the road without a permit, and these dimensions can often influence how staircases are oriented, and how kitchens and bathrooms are laid out.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

The Property Brothers Hate Open Shelving In Kitchens — Here’s Why

Open shelving has become a hot kitchen trend in recent years. It provides a way to display fancy dishes, antiques, and cookbooks you’ve collected over the years for your visitors to see and admire. And while that sounds like a no-brainer, HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott say pump the brakes before get rid of your cabinets to make way for open shelving because — quite frankly — it doesn’t end up working in most homes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy