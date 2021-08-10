Forest & Found Thrift Invites You to Celebrate Dog Days of Summer on Friday, August 27
What do you get when you cross The Left Bank of Lake Forest and Paws for Patrick with Forest & Found? You get a fun way to celebrate the winding down of summer. Left Bank will be selling their delicious hot dogs and brats in front of the store from 11:30-1:30. One dollar from each hot dog sold will be donated to Paws for Patrick, whose therapy dogs will be visiting along with their dog handling team from 1:30-2:30. They will answer any questions you might have about this incredible organization. Forest & Found will be presenting some of their new fall merchandise at 50% off.
