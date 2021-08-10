Cancel
Forest & Found Thrift Invites You to Celebrate Dog Days of Summer on Friday, August 27

By Rosemary Troxel
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

What do you get when you cross The Left Bank of Lake Forest and Paws for Patrick with Forest & Found? You get a fun way to celebrate the winding down of summer. Left Bank will be selling their delicious hot dogs and brats in front of the store from 11:30-1:30. One dollar from each hot dog sold will be donated to Paws for Patrick, whose therapy dogs will be visiting along with their dog handling team from 1:30-2:30. They will answer any questions you might have about this incredible organization. Forest & Found will be presenting some of their new fall merchandise at 50% off.

